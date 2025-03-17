The motoring public in Lagos has been advised to plan their movement and seek alternative routes within the metropolis as the federal government, through the federal ministry of works, has planned to close the Independence Bridge on Lagos Island.

The closure, according to a statement on Wednesday signed by Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos, is to enable the ministry carry out “essential maintenance and rehabilitation works on the bridge.”

“The federal ministry of works wishes to inform the motoring public of a planned closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) commencing on Wednesday, March 19, 2025,” Kesha said.

“The closure will affect motorists travelling from the Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku towards Marina, Eko Bridge and Onikan by Zone 2,” the controller added, stressing that the bridge would remain closed until the end of May 2025 for the repairs.

She, therefore, advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternative routes.

The controller apologized for any inconvenience this closure might cause and appreciated the public’s anticipated understanding and cooperation as the ministry strives to ensure the safety and stability of its road infrastructure.

