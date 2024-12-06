Breaking news: Security shut down Kano`s emir palace

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), and Nigeria Police have closed entrance to the Palace of the Emir of Kano, where the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, is residing located in the ancient section of Kano metropolis.

The blocking of the entrance to the Palace was notice in the early hours of Friday, in what sources believed was geared at preventing the emir from attending a royal gathering in Bichi Local Government Area of the state, where he is scheduled to present a staff of office, to the District Head of the town.

Bichi is one of the towns, that was converted into an emirate under the immediate past administration of former governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, which was reversed by the new administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, early in the year.

Information gathered from sources in the palace, indicates that Sanusi was scheduled to attend a royal ceremony to present a staff of office to a new District Head of Bichi, but is being prevented from presiding over the event by security blockage.

According to the source, Emir Sanusi II was, however, asked to remain indoors by heavily armed security operatives while the entrance of the Palace was also blocked by armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicles.

“The Emir has been on the phone and is trying to find out what is going on,” the source was quoted as saying.

Also, another source in the Kano State government told BusinessDay that, the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf `s delegation to the palace, were also barricaded from entering the palace by the security operatives.

The venue of the event, which Emir Sanusi II, was scheduled to attend in Bichi has also been condoned off by security operatives.

Sources are noted that the unfolding may not be unconnected with the ongoing dispute which the removal of the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the subsequent enthronement of Muhammadu Sanusi, is generating.

At the moment the legal issues which ensued as a result of the controversial surrounding the emirate in the state is before a Federal High Court, State High Court and at the Appeal Court.

It would be recalled that Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf in May 2024 signed new emirate law that dissolved the previous five emirates of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

