Breaking: INEC removes polling units from shrines, churches, mosques

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed Polling Units (PUs) which hitherto existed in nine shrines across the country.

INEC has equally removed 232 PUs from private properties, 145 from royal palaces, six from mosques, and 21 from churches while 336 have been relocated for various reasons, including distance difficulty, terrain congestion, and insecurity.

The Commission also created 56,872 new Polling Units, bringing the total number in the country to 176,846, 25 years after the existing 119,974 PUs were created in 1996.

Read Also: INEC increases Bayelsa polling units by 440

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu announced this at the ongoing meeting with States Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja where the new Pulling Units were unveiled.

Yakubu also disclosed that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday 18th June 2022 while the Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday 16th July 2022.