BREAKING: FG launches free CNG bus ride in Abuja

…To last to January 6th, 2025

The federal government, on Thursday, flagged off free CNG bus rides in Abuja.

The bus ride, BusinessDay gathered, will last from now till January 6.

The buses, according to reports, will run along popular routes from suburbs in Abuja such as Mararaba to Eagle Square and Berger bus stop.

It will also cover Mararaba to Area 1, as well as Zuba.

Reports on the #PBATmediacenter also indicate that the federal government has plans to launch Inter-state commuter part of the project soon as part of efforts to reduce the impact of subsidy removal on the populace.

Details later

