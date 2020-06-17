Breaking: APC crisis deepens as two National Chairmen emerge in one hour

The All Progressives Congress is currently in turnoil as two National Chairmen, namely Victor Giadom and Hilliard Eta have emerged in a spate of one hour, following a Court of Appeal ruling upholding the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

While the APC Deputy National Secretariat had taken over as the National Chairman of the party, the pro Oshiomhole Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) announced that Eta is now the Acting National Chairman.

Eta who led the Pro Oshiomhole NWC to a press briefing at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja recalled that the Deputy National Chairman (South), Abiola Ajimobi was to take over as the National Chairman but in his absence, the National Vice Chairman South/South (Eta) should act.

Read also: Edo 2020: Obaseki, Shaibu dump APC, cite injustice, to press on with fight against godfathers

Addressing journalists earlier, Giadom who is the leader of anti Oshiomhole forces said his emergence is sequel to:

“a notice that on the 16th of March 2020, Justice S.U. Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomohle, I Chief. Hon Victor Giadom should act as National Chairman of our great party.

“That Order could not be immediately effected at that time because of the temporary reprieve Adams Oshiomohle got from the Court of Appeal on the same date. However, having removed the temporary reprieve yesterday by the Court of Appeal and considering the fact that we cannot allow for a vaacum, I most humbly inform you that I have assumed office as Acting National Chairman of our great party in compliance with the order of the Court”.

Details later…