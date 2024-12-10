Break barriers like a pro: Female leaders urge women to punch above their weight

Temitayo Lore Dada, Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs, Canada, has advised women to take up space and make their voices heard in different industries. Speaking at the BusinessDay’s Inspiring Women Series event in Lagos, themed “The Audacity to Dare,” she stated, “Punch above your weight class, because you just may win.”

She shared the example of a fight in a ring between a heavyweight champion and a skinny opponent. She noted that the skinny opponent had a chance to win if armed with the right strategies.

Margaret Olele, CEO of the American Business Council, stated that the first step to achieving success as a woman is to be self-aware. “You have to be self-aware and also love yourself, or else you won’t understand who you are and where you want to be,” she said.

She said there’s a misconception that those who are the loudest are the boldest. However, she argued, that “if you understand yourself better, you’ll have the audacity to dare.”

Dada, further advised that supporting women is not for the private sector. She called on countries to institutionalise programmes that support vulnerable communities like women, and children, like in Canada.

“We are fostering avenues to put women in powerful rooms, when you’re in a room, make sure that your presence and voice are felt and that you impact the room,” she said. Olele further stated that the need to create equal opportunities doesn’t imply creating separate standards for women.

“We would give opportunities based on the highest standards possible. However, we should create equity in the opportunities and ensure that the standards are still held up,” she stated.

In response to taking over uncharted territories, Olele said that women should strive to understand the industry, build relationships and have a 360-degree understanding of the people in the space including the policies in the space.

She added, “Mentoring is critical, and it’s not mentoring for mentoring sake.”

“Go for mentors who can give you the right support systems. Understand what you need in a mentoring space. It’s not just for the show of it, there’s a calling that women should pass on the torch,” she said.

Isi Igenegba, co-founder, Strom Global Services Ltd, shared that audacity isn’t only what we do because when more people do it, it becomes a movement.

She said, “When more women do it, it inspires more women to take action.” She added that audacity will shape the next generation when we begin to teach the women of this generation how to dare.

“Teach them to arrive at a place where audacity can bear results,” she noted. She said that through the power of education, more women will step out of cultural limitations and restrictions. “That’s how audacity works, by women empowering younger women more women who speak and rise.”

“It’s not about saying let’s give women more opportunities because we’re seeking to fill a gap, but because they’re able to pull their weight. Women should get into the space, gain the necessary knowledge and skills, and get mentors who can help them navigate and of course, do not shy away from the deals when they come.”

“Tie yourself to mentorship, and tutors and do not shy away from the table. Do not run away from being at the right tables,” Igeneba added.

