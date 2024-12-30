BRACED Commission: Fubara, Diri resume dream of south-south governors unity

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara (right); receiving a gift from Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri (left); during the Christmas visit to Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Governors Sim Fubara of Rivers State and Douye Diri of Bayelsa State seem to resume the hardest task in the south-south: unity of the governors of the region. The region had a commission, BRACED, that crashed, but hunger for its return seems to rise.

Gov Diri has already paid Christmas visit to Gov Fubara in Port Harcourt while Fubara has thrown an open challenge to the region’s governors to be amenable to fostering enduring synergy among themselves and embrace measures that would drive sustainable development of the Niger Delta region collectively.

Gov Diri led a delegation of some leaders of his State to Port Harcourt, but Fubara pointed to the danger of a lack of collaboration and mutual relationship between the sister states in the region, which he said manifest more in the difficulty experienced in having an enduring and meaningful development in the region.

He acknowledged that more Bayelsans live in Rivers, even if they work in Bayelsa, which underscores the need for broad-based approach to issues of security, connectivity and other areas that can make living, business pursuit and commutation easier.

The Rivers State governor said: “In fact, one of the assignments I will want His Excellency, Governor of Bayelsa to carry on with this: let us strengthen the BRACED Commission (Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, Delta).

“The BRACED Commission has the interest of our zone. So, we can’t talk about development, solving crime issues in Rivers State; because if you solve only that of Rivers State, those criminals might run to Akwa Ibom State and in the night, they will come back and commit criminal acts.

“So, it must be something that, while we are doing something here, that same synergy must be in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states. That is the only way we can get solution to our problems. I think you have to really take up this assignment, and see what we can record before we leave; because the only thing that can speak for us is those things we have added that will bring changes in the lives of our people.”

Gov Fubara thanked his colleague for the Christmas visit which he said shows the synergy and mutual strength they both share as governments in providing good leadership to our people, and expressed the belief that together, they will commit to protect all national assets in both states that advance the national economy.

Read also: Obaseki emerges BRACED Commission chairman

Governor Fubara insisted: “We have a responsibility, as leaders of these two states, to protect the oil resources. The oil investments, both the ones offshore, the ones onshore and within the pipelines, must be protected. It is important to do so, and we are doing our best for that.

“Are we even talking about the amount of money we spend for internal security to make sure that there is peace, knowing how volatile our region is? So, please, we will continue to do it, not because there is anything we want to gain personally. If there is no peace, there can’t be development.

“You can imagine what we went through in the days of militancy. I am so happy today that our region, more especially, Bayelsa and Rivers States, are no longer what they used to call us. God has sent that trouble to some other areas.

“So, we are now at peace. It is because we surrendered this situation to the hands of Almighty God. There is nothing God cannot do, when you believe in Him.”

Governor Fubara said that the prevailing peace in Rivers and Bayelsa States has been dedicated to God, who will continue to prosper both states.

Speaking, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said that in 2023, Gov Fubara, paid him a surprise Christmas visit in his country home, adding that since then, he had planned to reciprocate the gesture.

Diri pointed to the common traits that have bonded people of the two states, which include ethnicity, culture, social and economic relationships, and praised Gov Fubara for his friendship.

Gov Diri said: “But more importantly today, I like to also put on record that since you came on board, between our two states, it has been very peaceful. Between our two states, we have had a whole lot of understanding, even in areas where we had some previous disagreements.

“And for me, that is very instructive, and I like to make particular reference to the Soku oil wells that generated a whole lot of heat between our two states.

“For now, between us, we have agreed that let us go back to the status quo before whatever happened. So, we have both directed our Attorneys General to take charge of that, and they have already done the needful. So, there is relative peace between Bayelsa and Rivers states concerning the Soku oil wells.”

Gov Diri recalled how the immediate past administration in Rivers State destroyed their property, which would have led to large-scale retaliation but added that they adopted legal approach and instituted a case against Rivers State in the Supreme Court.

Diri remarked that since Gov Fubara assumed office, there has been heart-warming discussions and solutions eventually sought to resolve the matter out of court, explaining that both states have been partnering to amicably address their boundary issues, among others.

Unity of south-south governors however seems difficult due to divergent interests and cut-throat ambitions at the ecntre.

