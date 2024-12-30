BPP saves N37.08bn for FG in one month, boosts revenue for FIRS, others

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Adebowale Adedokun, director-general, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), has said that the agency successfully saved Nigeria N37.08 billion in one month.

Adedokun, who made this known during an interview with BusinessDay in Abuja, said that these savings stemmed from diligent procurement oversight and rigorous enforcement of compliance measures, particularly aimed at curbing inefficiencies and mismanagement of public funds.

According to him, these are not hypothetical savings but represent funds that would have otherwise been lost to unaccounted expenditures.

Adedokun, who assumed duties as DG of the Bureau on November 19, 2024, said the procurement agency saved the government N37.08 billion from its oversight function on a sample of procurement requests.

Adedokun, while emphasising the importance of accountability in this achievement, added: “This is money that would have disappeared into inefficiency—hidden without a trace. But now, in just one month, we’ve ensured that N37.08 billion has been saved for the government.”

Beyond direct savings, Adedokun highlighted the broader impact of BPP’s actions, including an increase in revenue streams for critical government agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Pension Commission (PENCOM), and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

“Thanks to BPP’s insistence on tax compliance for contractors, these agencies have seen a significant boost in their revenue collections.

“Our approach has contributed to strengthening the country’s non-oil sector revenues and ensured greater accountability in government spending.”

Adedokun added. “Many people don’t realise that the FIRS, PENCOM, NSITF, and others have benefitted from our efforts, resulting in considerable revenue growth.”

He reiterated the essential role of BPP in enforcing tax compliance before granting contracts: “No one gets a contract in this country without proving they’ve paid their taxes. If you haven’t paid your taxes, you cannot do business with the government.”

Elaborating on this point, Adedokun said, “I’ve been analysing the data, and the results are astonishing. The revenue of these agencies surged because we enforce tax compliance as a precondition for contract awards.”

He stressed the importance of BPP’s work in boosting the public sector’s financial health: “Imagine how much revenue these agencies would have lost if BPP had not enforced tax compliance. We’re not just saving money; we’re also driving substantial revenue generation, contributing to the funding of essential government services.”

Adedokun also highlighted the central role BPP plays in fostering a fairer, more transparent procurement environment. “By requiring contractors to meet their financial obligations, we are ensuring that only responsible, compliant companies can participate in government projects.”

He also disclosed that the procurement bureau has introduced the concept of a centralised procurement dashboard, a tool that provides real-time updates on procurement activities across the nation. “Think of it like an aircraft radar for procurement activities,” he explained.

“It will be accessible to the president, vice president, and key government officials, who can view activities on the dashboard, in real-time.”

While recognising the challenges associated with procurement reforms, he underscored the importance of fostering cultural and systemic shifts to ensure the sustainability of these efforts. BPP is actively driving change management initiatives to ensure stakeholders remain aligned with the evolving procurement landscape.

“Through its diligent work, the BPP is not only saving government funds but also enhancing public service delivery, promoting transparency, and laying the foundation for sustainable public financial management”, he added.

