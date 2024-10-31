Boundary Commission to resolve boundary disputes in 7 Northern states

Adamu Adaji

Adamu Adaji, Director of the National Boundary Commission, on Wednesday urged all the local governments in the seven Northern States of Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Taraba and Yobe States to set up committees for boundary demarcation and boundary disputes.

Adaji made the statement during a two-day sensitisation workshop for boundary managers with the theme “Towards a Peaceful and Prosperous Borders held at the Bauchi State Government House in Bauchi, saying the committees would help in settling disputes in the seven states and the local government areas involved.

Adaji said that the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has the responsibility of resolving boundary-related disputes between Nigeria and its neighbours and between the Constituent States of the Federation, Demarcation and delineating international and internal boundaries.

Promoting cross-border cooperation and peaceful coexistence between the NBC Establishment Act 2006 structured the internal boundary system into three tiers with the National Boundary Commission.

He further said that “the National Boundary Commission Act 2006 states that the Commission is to intervene and deal with any boundary disputes that may arise among States, Local Government Areas and Communities in the Federation with a view to settling disputes.

The Director General of the National Boundary Commission said that the workshop brought managers of boundary affairs and other relevant stakeholders to foster dialogue and collaboration among neighbouring states along internal boundaries of Nigeria in order to fast-track peaceful resolution of boundary disputes.

He said, “The National Boundary Commission promotes peace, stability, and security through enhanced cooperation and trust to address common boundary-related challenges and harness opportunities for socio-economic development in border areas.

“The programme targeted at the Deputy Governors of the affected States, members of the States Boundary Committees, Vice Chairmen of the affected border within the Local Government Areas, Traditional Rulers and Community Leaders”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Traditional Leaders, Abubakar Umar Suleiman, who is the Mai-Bade and doubles as the Vice Council Chairman of the Traditional Rulers of Yobe State, said the Traditional Leaders were ready to support any decision that would bring peace in the seven states.

