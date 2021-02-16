Borno, Yobe elders seek sustained military operation in North East

There are indications that the current military operations in Nigeria’s North East will continue following a request by elders from Borno and Yobe, two key states in the region battling insurgency.

The Borno Elders’ Forum and Yobe Elders’ Forum made the request at a meeting they had with President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Speaking with State House journalists after leading elders from Borno and Yobe States to meet with President Buhari, Zulum expressed confidence in the abilities of the sustained military efforts to subdue the insurgents.

Recall that the new service chiefs led by Leo Irabor, a Major General, had last week moved into the notorious Sambisa Forest in Borno, a place regarded as a stronghold of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum said the “elders expressed appreciation to President Buhari for the current operations”, noting that they also raised concerns to Mr President regarding the poor level of infrastructure in the area.

“They have also requested from the Federal Government sustained military operations which have been yielding fruitful results in recent times.

“So far so good, the president has responded positively to the government and people of Borno and Yobe States that he will do everything possible within the available resources to ensure sustainability of the ongoing military operations in the region.

“In terms of improving the social economic situation of the region, we have also requested increased government support in terms of humanitarian support, in terms of education and others,” the governor said.

He said he and the elders were there to thank Mr. President and to ensure increased military and para-military presence in Borno and Yobe States and indeed the entire North East subregion with a view to ensuring security of the nation.

In attendance at the meeting with President Buhari were Governor Zulum and his Yobe State counterpart, Mai-Mala Buni, former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima and Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri, and that of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar, also attended the meeting.

Also present were the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the Director General of State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi.