Borno: Farmers want better security to harvest their produce

Farmers in Gwoza local government area of Borno State have called for military protection against Boko Haram insurgents to enable them safely harvest their produce.

A cross-section of the farmers, who spoke in Gwoza, said for the first time in several years they were able to farm but now that it is time for harvest, security problem is cropping up.

Musa Gadamayo, a farmer, said recently some farmers that went to harvest their produce were attacked by Boko Haram elements that have yet to surrender.

“I want to thank God and the military for the relative peace in Gwoza and other parts of Borno that made many of us troop to our farms, but our excitement is about to turn to nightmare now that it’s time to harvest.

“We need more military action in Gwoza areas still harbouring remnants of Boko Haram, we want to feel safe to go out and harvest our produce.

“Many of us feel it is no longer safe to venture more than one kilometre outside Gwoza,” Gadamayo said.

Also speaking, Buba Ali and Joel Marcus called for more security measures to save their harvest.

“We are hardworking people in Gwoza and we don`t fancy continuous dependence on government and NGOs for food rations.

“We trooped back home leaving displaced person camps to the farm which is our major source of livelihood.

“Something needs to be done to save us from imminent hunger,” Marcus said

On her part, Asta Bello urged Governor Babagana Zulum and the military on the need to mobilise more security personnel and vigilance groups who would protect farmers harvesting their produce.

“It is going to be a bumper harvest if we are provided security to harvest our produce.

“There should be something like a timetable under which farmers would be escorted to their farms.

“If people farming on axis “A” are protected today, farmers on axis “B” can have their day tomorrow and axis “C” next tomorrow and it continues till harvesting is completed.

“Depending on government handouts is not enough and sustainable,” Bello noted. NAN