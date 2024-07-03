Borno bombing: Senate rejects proposal to oversight security budget to prevent fund diversion

The motion was prompted by the series of coordinated suicide bombings targeted at a wedding ceremony, a funeral, and a hospital in Gwoza, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 32 people and left many others wounded.

Following the debate, Admas Oshiomhole, Senator representing Edo North, moved an amendment to the motion. The amendment called for Senate committees on Defence, Navy, Air Force, and Army to oversight and monitor all appropriations to ensure that funds allocated for security purposes, particularly for the procurement of weapons, are not diverted for other uses.

This proposal was seconded but ultimately rejected when Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President put the amendment to a voice vote. A majority of Senators voted against it.

The rejected amendment aimed to prevent the diversion of funds meant for security, to prevent past instances where funds were allegedly used by Service chiefs for non-security purposes, such as the construction of universities.

The rejection of the amendment means that the Senate will not mandate its committees to specifically oversee these appropriations at this time.