Boomerang unveils new identity, now Havas Nigeria

Boomerang Communication LTD, a 360-degree integrated marketing communication firm in Nigeria has unveiled a new identity while transforming into Havas Nigeria.

In the last three years, Boomerang has been a subsidiary of Havas Group, the 5th largest communications group in the world.

The unveiling of the new identity was held last Thursday at the Lagos Travel Inn, Ikeja, and was attended by selected guests, clients and the media.

Speaking on the new development, chief executive officer of Boomerang, Lanre Oyegbola said the partnership was necessary so that the company can emerge bigger and be able to tap into existing opportunities in the emerging market across Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Oyegbola added that the partnership with Havas was strategic, and had begun in the last few years, stressing that the decision would benefit staff and clients.

According to him, “It is the fact that we are giving more opportunities for our team, they would have a bigger sphere to play, bigger than Nigeria in terms of their career and what they want to be in the future. For our clients, it is the value that comes with Havas tools and brand that Havas has.

“I want to get the business to a bigger space, if you want to go far in life go in convoy, we want to go far in life and that would entail going in convoy. We are just changing our jersey.

“It is a partnership and it did not start today, don’t forget our name was Boomerang and we became Boomerang Havas, and what we have just done today is to go with a new name; called Havas which is a global brand. We are just resting Boomerang, it is strategic.

Speaking further, he said “We are going to be number one in Nigeria; Havas is number five in the world. Nigeria is a big market that Havas is going to continue to rule. We are in partnership and we have started this over the last few years.”

Vineel Agarwal, who is the chief executive officer, Havas Africa, said that the partnership would open a new chapter for the company in Nigeria and beyond, which would lead to the emerging of a bigger and reliable brand.

“Today is a very important occasion for Havas Africa, the partnership has been very strong over the years and we have worked together. And this is our next level by having Havas Nigeria as our new identity.

“It means we are bringing in Havas global philosophy, the tools brands in a much stronger way to the market.

“To connect our brand to the customers, there is a lot of evolution happening, we feel that we can support the brand to connect to the continent of giving back. We hope to grow our team and agency with what we are bringing to the market, to grow the team, portfolio of clients and explore the sectors.”