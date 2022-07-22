Boom offers investors opportunity to acquire Multicoin in drive to deepen market share

After successfully launching in Nigeria and France, Boom, the new social e-commerce platform that enables consumers to buy, sell and pay for everything online without a bank account by leveraging blockchain technology and a native token called Multicoin (MTCN), is offering the opportunity for qualified investors to acquire its MTCN.

“Boom is a blockchain-powered ecosystem that connects the 1.7 billion unbanked in the world, as well as those seeking a safe, no-fees alternative to existing commerce, to global brands and merchants that now have a new sales channel to address this neglected audience,” Peter Alfred- Adekeye, founder and CEO stated.

According to him, the MTCN is an ERC-20 utility and governance token, built on the Ethereum blockchain. He stated that MTCN is Boom’s native utility token that transmits value between transacting parties within the Boom ecosystem. “MTCN is required to process all transactions within Boom. Moreover, governance rights are attached to MTCN allowing holders to participate in decisions regarding Boom development and technology roadmap,” Alfred- Adekeye stated.

He further disclosed that the platform will be offering a limited number of MTCN to qualified investors between July 18 and July 31, to inject liquidity into the Boom eco-system. He equally disclosed that the out of beta version of Boom will be available for all in October 2022.

“All prospective qualified investors satisfying Boom investment requirements are invited to connect to the Investors page at https://boom.market/investors for more information, and confirm their intention by emailing waitlist@boom.market.

“Our mission at Boom is to provide the world’s 1.7 billion unbanked consumers, as well as those seeking a safe alternative to traditional commerce, with the unprecedented ability to buy, sell and pay for everything online without a bank account, fostering financial and business inclusion for all, thanks to the power of blockchain and a native token called the Multicoin (MTCN),” said Alfred- Adekeye, stating that all users on Boom are KYC’d at signup to ensure a safe and secure ecosystem, and that the platform is maintained by the Boom Foundation.