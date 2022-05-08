Bonang Matheba, IK to host AMVCA 8

Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice has announced the hosts for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, set to hold on May 14, 2022, in Lagos.

The multi-talented Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, will return to host the award show with South Africa’s media personality, Bonang Matheba, who will be making her hosting debut at the AMVCAs.

Bonang Matheba is a multi–award winning radio host, TV presenter and style icon renowned for her flamboyant presentation skills and her signature voice on South African radio and television.

Announcing the awards’ hosts, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We are excited to have Bonang join IK as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. They are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim having both hosted some of Africa’s biggest shows.”

Speaking on her AMVCA debut, Bonang expressed her excitement saying, “It’s been a long time coming”.

“It’s always such an honor to host live productions and I think after COVID, we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. I’ve always wanted to work with IK. I am a huge fan of his. So, I’m looking forward to that too”, she said.

IK Osakioduwa began his career in 2001 as a radio on-air personality and became popular for his entertaining style of presentation. He has since gone to host several high profile shows and programmes such as Big Brother Africa and is the host of the ongoing Nigerian Idol season 7 competition.

Making his return to the glamorous AMVCA stage, IK said: “I feel really honored to be hosting the AMVCAs again. Trust me when I say, without a doubt this year is going to be another amazing outing for the African film industry”.