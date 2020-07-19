Bomb Explosion Kills Five Persons in Katsina State

The Katsina Police Command has commenced an investigation into a suspected bomb explosion at Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the state police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, confirmed the death of five persons with six injured.

He said: “At about 11:30hrs, DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene where there was a suspected case of a bomb explosion which killed five young children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state.”

The police added that all eleven children were at the farm to cut grasses for animals’ feed.

“The injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment,” the police said. “The scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations.”