Bomb explosion claims lives on Gusau-Dansadau Road in Zamfara

A tragic bomb explosion along the Gusau-Dansadau road in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State has claimed several lives and left many injured. The explosion, believed to have been planted by bandits, occurred on a busy section of the road, targeting unsuspecting travellers and residents.

This marks the second incident of its kind on the same route in recent weeks, according to Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert on Lake Chad. He described the development as a dangerous escalation in the tactics employed by bandits in the state.

“Traditionally, these groups have relied on kidnapping, cattle rustling, and armed attacks to terrorize communities. The introduction of explosive devices adds a new and alarming dimension to the insecurity plaguing the region,” Makama said.

According to him, residents and authorities are on edge as this latest attack raises concerns about the safety of road users and the broader implications for security in Zamfara and surrounding states.

“Calls for urgent intervention by security agencies to curb the growing menace have intensified in the wake of these recent developments. Efforts to confirm the exact number of casualties and the scale of damage are ongoing, as authorities work to secure the area and prevent further incidents”, he added.

