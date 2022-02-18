Bolt to save cost of operation for businesses with special ride offering

Bolt, one of the world’s top ride-hailing service providers aims to support the efficiency of SMEs, large private businesses, and other corporate offices in Nigeria through its Bolt Business initiative,

With the plan to ease mobility for Nigerians, the Tallinn-based company said the new initiative is fuelled by its commitment to building a sustainable city through a solution-based offering for business and corporate offices.

According to the company, Bolt Business offers fast, convenient, and affordable business rides. The platform allows a corporate office or business to create an account where their teams can book rides, as well as keep track of the routes and expenses of the company’s business travels and trips. To enjoy this, employees can connect their Bolt accounts to the company’s Bolt Business account and switch their payment method to the corporate account, it said.

“The Bolt Business service was introduced to enable companies of all sizes to manage and pay for corporate trips via one simple portal,” Chinedu Ossai, Country Lead for Bolt Business in Nigeria, said.

According to Ossai, since the launch, Bolt has completed hundreds of thousands of trips on the platform for several of Nigeria’s top corporate offices as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

“We are committed to easing mobility in Nigeria and the Bolt Business offering is one of the ways we achieve this. The goal is to ease mobility concerns for companies because we provide an affordable and easier option for transportation,” he said.

Recently, Bolt rewarded drivers on its platform with new cars from its Driver’s League Challenge to promote excellent customer service delivery. The Bolt Business offering advances the commitment to excellent service delivery as it simplifies employee transportation management.

The service has a detailed history overview for managers which help them monitor trips and comes with expense reporting. With this, employees can focus on value-creating activities while Bolt manages the administrative hassles of moving around the city for meetings or other work-related trips.

With the innovative offering for businesses, Bolt reiterates its position as the leading platform in Nigeria’s ride-hailing industry. With unparalleled expertise in delivering a safe and affordable service Bolt’s ultimate focus is optimal customer satisfaction.

Since launching in the country, Bolt has redefined the mobility sector in Nigeria with innovative and unique offerings that ease mobility for riders and provide earning opportunities for drivers.