Bola Ajibola, ex-World Court judge, dies at 89

AbdulJabar Bolasodun Adesumbo Ajibola, a retired Judge at the International Court of Justice, is dead.

The former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice died in the early hours of Sunday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos at 89 years.

The death of Ajibola, popularly referred to as Prince Bola Ajibola, was announced through a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, on Sunday morning by Segun Ajibola, the eldest son of the deceased, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

He wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah.Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”

The statement added that the remains of the Senior. Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) would be committed to mother earth in accordance with Islamic injunctions by 4.00pm on Sunday at Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) located at Isale Apata, Olorunsogo, off Abiola way in Abeokuta.

Ajibola, the founder of the first privately-owned University in Abeokuta, played prominent roles at the International Court of Justice in Hague and later at the African Union (AU) as an Arbitrator on land and boundary despite resolution.

Ajibola, a Kinght Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), was one of the 17 Judges at the World Court that presided over the legal tussle between Nigeria and Cameroon on the disputed, oil-rich Bakassi Penisula in Cross River State, which was later ceded to Cameroon.

He was one of the Five Commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organized through the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

He was the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.