BoI says 140 manufacturers to get up to N1bn loans— BOI

The Bank of Industry (BOI) says about 140 manufacturing companies across Nigeria will receive loans of up to N1 billion under the Federal Government’s N75 billion Manufacturing Sector Fund.

The loans to be provided at single-digit interest rates and disbursed to beneficiaries based on the capacity and size of the business are part of the government’s efforts to support large production enterprises and bolster industrial growth.

This was disclosed by Olasupo Olusi, managing director/CEO of BOI, during the bank’s inaugural annual public lecture series. He said the funds have already been fully allocated to successful applicants across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with disbursements underway.

Olusi stated that in partnership with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), BOI has put in place measures to ensure transparency and accountability in the loan disbursement process.

“About 140 manufacturing companies will receive loans of up to N1 billion at single-digit interest rates. The funds under this programme have been fully allocated to successful applicants across the six geopolitical zones of the country, and disbursements have also commenced.

“For transparency of the process under this scheme, we are working with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to ensure that all beneficiaries are real manufacturers. This is to provide additional validation of the loan applicants for the program.”

He explained that the initiative was part of a broader strategy to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, which is critical to the country’s economic development. By offering low-interest loans, he said BOI aims to boost production, enhance job creation, and promote sustainable growth in the manufacturing industry.

Olusi added that in addition to the Manufacturing Sector Fund, BOI has also supported Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through various other financing initiatives.

He said that so far this year, the bank has disbursed N77.65 billion in loans to almost 1,000 MSMEs across the country, helping businesses in sectors ranging from palm kernel oil processing to furniture making.

According to him, these interventions aligned with the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate poverty and enhance food security by supporting enterprises that drive economic growth and create jobs.

As part of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” he stated that the BOI was prioritising key areas, including MSMEs, the digital economy, youth and skills development, climate sustainability, infrastructure, and gender equality. This approach, according to him, ensures that every loan disbursed helps to create jobs, achieves a greener economy, and boosts overall economic growth and development.

The BOI MD also announced the launch of the BOI PriceSense NG platform, a price intelligence dashboard that provides real-time data on price trends across the country, aimed at stabilising markets, protecting consumers, and informing policy decisions related to food insecurity.

He said that the move would enhance transparency and accountability in the country’s food commodity markets.

“We are unveiling the BOI PriceSense NG, a price intelligence dashboard and mobile app for real-time monitoring of price variations of food commodities across the country. These initiatives reflect our dedication to generating impactful research, fostering innovative solutions, and promoting transparency in all our endeavours”, Olusi said

