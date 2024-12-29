Bodija explosion: Makinde inaugurates relief disbursement committee

Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has inaugurated the committee on the management/disbursement of Bodija Explosion Relief Fund.

The governor charged the members of the committee to ensure transparency in carrying out their responsibilities to those that were affected by the incident.

Makinde, who inaugurated the 10-man committee, said its job was to oversee the management and disbursement of the relief fund to those who lost properties to the explosion.

Recall that on January 16, 2024, an explosion rocked Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija Ibadan, which was later found to be due to illegal storage of mining devices.

Governor Makinde stressed that the government is providing support to the people affected and not compensation, noting that his administration is interested in doing the right thing for the people of the state.

He equally added that the road to the Dejo Oyelese Street, the scene of the explosion, will be fixed while a monument will also be erected around the area.

The governor appreciated the various professional bodies that worked with the state when the incident happened for their support, charging them to incorporate people that would work efficiently with the committee and put the resources where needed.

The committee is made up of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal (chairman); a former deputy governor of Oyo State and Chairman, Dejo Oyelese Vigilance Group, Iyiola Oladokun; Muyiwa Bamgbose, chairman, Bodija Estate Residents Association; Gafar Bello, executive assistant on Finance, Budget and Planning; Ojuolape Busari, secretary, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency.

Others are nominee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibrahim Lawal; nominee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oluseye Ojo; nominee of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ibrahim Bello; nominee of Dejo Oyelese Vigilance Group, Arinola Olanipekun, and the nominee of the Bodija Estate Residents Association, David Afolayan.

In attendance at the inauguration were former deputy governor of Oyo State, Hamid Gbadamosi; wife of former Oyo State governor, Mutiat Ladoja; former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sumonu; Chief of Staff to the governor, Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni; Commissioners and Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Bayo Lawal.

Others were the Special Adviser to the governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), Oyo State PDP Secretary, Wasiu Adeleke; co-chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council,

Wole Oyelese; and chairman of local government chairmen in Oyo State, Sikiru Sanda, among other dignitaries.

In another development, Makinde has declared that there would be a major overhaul of the state’s education infrastructure in 2025, noting that the government has been rearranging resources to do more for the sector.

Makinde stated this during a media chat on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), which was also broadcast by several radio stations across the state.

The governor maintained that his administration has remained committed to improving the sector and has been achieving some results, but that it is set to do more to improve the all-important sector.

Makinde, who declared that a minute of silence be observed for the 35 children who lost their lives in stampede in Ibadan, described the incident as a monumental tragedy.

Governor Makinde noted that the incident and the Bodija Explosion, which took place in January 2024, were totally avoidable if the right things had been done by everyone involved.

He added that “contrary to claims that the suspects arrested in connection with the explosion had been let off the hook, their matter has been before the appropriate authorities and the law is taking its course, though it may be seen to be grinding slowly.”

Explaining his administration’s determination to put in more efforts in turning around the education sector, Governor Makinde said his government has consistently exceeded the UNESCO benchmark for budgetary allocation to the education sector because it believed that education should have priority attention.

Recall that the governor once declared that the state government would need close to N60 billion to address the needs in the state’s education sector, adding that though his government had been expending a lot on education, more still needs to be done.

He said: “We are trying to rearrange our resources to do more for the education sector. It is not for fun that since I came in, we have exceeded the UNESCO recommended figure.

“For tertiary institution, I can say we are doing well and I am satisfied.”

Also speaking on his administration’s commitment to expanding the economy of the state, Governor Makinde said his government would continue to do things that are in the best interest of Oyo State residents but that they must also realise that the government would have to strike whenever it has an opportunity to break the cycle of poverty, even when that decision seems harsh to the people at the point in time.

He added that the government has taken several steps to break the limitations faced by past administrations in the area of economic expansion, pointing out that the creation of housing estates, the planned corridor on the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road, among others, are parts of the steps being taken by the government, which will benefit the economy of the state and its people in the near future.

“Now, we have too many mouths to feed. How do we break out of the cycle of poverty? I want the people to know that this is their government, and we will continue to do things in the best interest of the people. But people should know that when you have the opportunity to make a lasting impact, you must strike.

“The vision of our founding fathers is not that of poverty. And those who have tried to develop the state had limitations, which we are trying to move out of. We need to produce more and expand our economy and provide opportunities for a whole lot of people irrespective of their political leanings and religions.

“Look at the issue of the Circular Road and some of the places we are opening up for development and some people describing me as a land grabber. I am not a land grabber. I am a firm believer in the saying that it is only an idiot that will continue to do something the same way and expect a different result. I believe that our leaders in the past tried their best.

“It is even the land grabbers that are calling me a land grabber. Some people are being investigated right now.

“The concept of the Circular Road, people may not understand it. They thought it would be like Iwo Road to Beere. No. It will be the very first motorway in Nigeria.

“The 32km stretch from Tech U to Badeku only has two exit points. How we want to develop the place requires that there must be a corridor.”

The governor equally noted that his administration has been able to ensure a steady development of the state over the last five years.

He stated that the state’s budget performance has improved drastically over the years, saying: “We realigned the budget immediately we came in 2019. With that we were able to achieve about 48 per cent budget performance.

“Our first full budget was in 2020 before COVID-19 hit the world and, at the end of the year, we still did well to achieve about 60 percent.

“Right now, we are well over 70 percent. That is why, for us, you will notice that we have had stability in terms of how projects are executed and the people’s liveability in the state.”

Share