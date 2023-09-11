Bode George faults Wike for early acceptance of Tinubu’s administration

Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Nyesom Wike, Former Rivers State governor, should have waited for the party’s court case challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu to be decided in the Supreme Court before joining the current administration.

Wike was appointed the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by President Tinubu, he joined the administration after disagreeing with PDP leaders after losing the party’s presidential ticket.

But speaking with Journalists at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos State, some days ago, George said the party should have taken the decision for PDP’s members to join the Tinubu’s administration.

George noted that Wike should have managed the invitation from Tinubu to join his cabinet better, stressing that the former Rivers governor’s decision was taken rather too early.

According to him, “The way Wike managed the issue is not the proper way; it is advice to him because he can be a very, very exceptionally good man.

“The essence of having elders is that no matter the new clothes you have, you cannot have as many rags as an old man. The electoral process is not over until before we get to the Supreme Court

“Jumping ship early can be dangerous because if you don’t have the proper distance information and the other ship sink, you are going to the bottom of the sea.

“When Baba came in 1999 after everything had been settled, he said he wanted nomination from other parties.

“I remember it was Vicent Ogbulafor, I can’t remember the other person that came to join Baba government, it is not bad but let’s finish the court process.

“The party can decide who would join the government because it would make a lot of sense. It would make sense to have a government of national unity, but you talk to the political party for respect and super Management”.

Speaking further, he said the party should always remain supreme in every matter, noting that he was optimistic that the PDP would resolve the internal crisis which affected its chances in the 2023 polls.

“The party is supreme than the private enterprise of any individual.

“Maybe out of anger because of the things, that have happened in the past, some of us have more grouse against the system.

“We are still coming to resolve the issue in our party that led us to where we are today

“Some people suddenly decided that they own the party, hidjacked the party and refused to listen”.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain stressed that the Tinubu’s administration was not moving right, stressing that the administration had appointed wrong people to managed the economy with wrong policies.

He lamented the exchange rate, noting that the decision to float the naira was a wrong policy by President Tinubu, while further pointing out that the policy was hurting manufacturers and discouraging investors in the country.

He further said the decision to share money to Nigerians as part of the petrol subsidy palliative was a wrong policy.

“The economy policy is a joke, and you are giving money to people to chase few goods that is inflation. That five billion you are given to states, what has happened?

“Teach me how to fish, you would be helping me forever, but give me fish, it means I would keep coming to you.

“You can imagine, this money is borrowed; what is the total cash in our savings because that money would define your relationship with the dollar?

“What happened to the foreign reserve? Everybody is quiet and not talking, it is our right to talk.

“Bring Godwin Emefiele to court, we must see him and ask what did you do with the money?

“Dollar to the naira rate is now very high, unbelievable. What about the manufacturers? How are they coping?

“Except you are beneficiary from the Former CBN governor, where you get dollar in certain rate; that is why I am saying he must come to explain to Nigerians how he runs the CBN”.