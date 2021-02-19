Bode George asks Lagos to prove Tinubu’s son does not control Lekki tollgates

Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the Lagos State government to prove that Seyi, the son of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, does not control the Lekki tollgate.

George demanded that the terms of the agreement between the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) and the state government be made public.

He said this in a statement on Friday titled, ‘We Must Withdraw from the Brink’.

George also said the state government must address allegations that Seyi and his former Chief of Staff, Sunday Dare, who is the current Minister of Youth and Sports Development, control the tollgate.

The PDP chieftain argued that since the tollgate was the epicentre of the #EndSARS protests were unarmed demonstrators were shot, the state government should demolish it and erect a monument in its stead, adding that there was nowhere in the world where a single stretch of road would have two toll plazas as is the case along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

According to him, “There was a buy-back several years ago returning the control & ownership of the Admiralty Tollgate to the Lagos State Government.

“The Lekki-Ikoyi Tollgate was built from scratch with taxpayers’ money. How then can anyone/company inexplicably make a legal claim to the Lekki toll gates? Again, what is the relationship between Seyi Tinubu and Lekki Concession Company? Equally, what is the relationship between Sunday Dare and the Lekki Concession Company?

“We all know that Sunday Dare until he became Minister last year was Bola Tinubu’s Man Friday. There is too much untidy, dirty, stinking intimation here”.