Blueridge Microfinance reassures customers of continued business operations

In light of the news circulating on social media and other microblogging websites about lending platforms abusing the rights and privacy of their customers, the Blueridge Microfinance Bank Limited, a leading microfinance bank and owners of low-interest and flexible micro-lending apps: Easemoni and OKash has reassures its esteemed customers of continued business operations while restating its unalloyed commitment to serve its customers better.

“Blueridge Microfinance Bank is fully functional and available to respond to customers’ requests and complaints as we remain steadfast in our goal to empower Nigerians and drive economic/ financial inclusion,” the bank said in a statement.

According to the statement, the microfinance bank will continue to assist the populace by providing essential financial services through technology and data-driven methods.

“We are fully compliant with the Nigerian laws and regulations with respect to micro-lending, duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria; continue to operate a tested, trusted and secure lending platform in Nigeria,” it stated.

“Our business model is averse to illegal and unfair treatment of customers irrespective of their loan repayment stage; we embrace the highest standards of professionalism and cordiality in all our dealings.”

It added that the Blueridge would like to inform its esteemed customers and the general public of its ongoing partnership and collaboration with the authorities and other stakeholders to address the issues circulating in the media space, and appropriately lay all speculation to rest within the shortest time.