Blueprint Afric partners Startup South Nigeria to enhance human capacity development

Startup South, social enterprise and startup ecosystem development organisation, is partnering Blueprint Afric, as one of its media partners, to host its startup development event, which is to take place on October 22 and 23, 2021.

The event, which will feature masterclasses, startup pitches, panel sessions, product demos, awards, and Networking, will be held at the Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu State.

Since its establishment, Blueprint Afric has been giving a voice to brands whose sole aim is the collective development of Africa, her people, and her economy.

The internet newspaper has partnered with other firms to host hackathons, masterclasses, and other wonderful events, hence, its participation in one of the biggest startup development events in Nigeria.

Startup South, on the other hand, staying true to its mission to eradicate unemployment, promote wealth creation and prosperity, has continued to encourage high-scale innovation-driven ventures (especially by young people) in Nigeria starting from the South-South/South-East to build groundbreaking enterprises.

The event, which is themed “Unlocking the Next 60 Million: 4IR, Gender Gaps, and Human Capacity Development”, is aimed towards the inspiration, support, and funding of individuals with innovative and scalable ideas and solutions who want to start an enterprise.

In expansion, the event will also help curb the rising rate of unemployment in Nigeria, and improve the state of entrepreneurship in Nigeria, creating ease in business operations.

Through the event, Startup South also welcomes the participation of experts and investors who wish to support businesses in the country in any way appropriate. The scope of the masterclasses the event will feature covers diverse business ecosystems including tech/non-tech, real estate, product management, data engineering, health, among others.

The event begins at 8:30 am and promises to be an arena of wisdom with the epic knowledge on business strategies and development that will be acquired from the plethora of experts that will be in attendance.

The event also fosters the opportunity for individuals to build, connect, and grow.