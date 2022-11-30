Blockchain: Jobberman founder, others to discuss opportunities in tech industry

Opeyemi Awoyemi, the founder of Jobberman, has been announced as one of the main facilitators at the 2022 SBI Media Workshop training to discuss opportunities in blockchain technology.

The one-day event scheduled for December 3 at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will focus on identifying the best pathways by which Nigerian entrepreneurs can gain value from blockchain technology.

Rotimi Bankole, founder of the SBI Media Workshop, in a pre-event meeting to announce the workshop, said the theme of the workshop ‘Media in the Blockchain Era’ would see tech leaders discuss how to leverage blockchain in media and identify the best ways to gain value from blockchain technology.

Bankole said to maximise the benefit in the blockchain business, media entrepreneurs need to be equipped with innovative ways of thinking about the profession in the blockchain era and must also understand the business side of it.

According to the organiser, Awoyemi will be speaking on ‘Blockchain Fundamentals: Why it Matters.’

Awoyemi, a serial technology entrepreneur and investor, recently launched an ‘impact venture studio and pre-seed fund’ where he serves as General Partner.

Widely covered in the technology press, he is also reported to have co-built eight and invested in more than 50 local and international start-ups.

Bankole added that speakers such as Awoyemi would be reviewing existing and prospective enterprise models for media ventures in the blockchain.

“They will also touch on opportunity costs and new business opportunities for young African entrepreneurs,” he said.

According to him, other topics scheduled to be covered include ‘The Blockchain: Next Level Platform for African Creators,’ ‘Opportunities in the Blockchain,’ ‘Africa’s Blockchain Ecosystem: The Binance Story,’ and ‘Blockchain Technology: A New Game Changer for The Media and Entertainment Industry.’

On the essence of the workshop, which is in its third year, with blockchain as its centre of focus this year, Bankole emphasised that, “Blockchain technology’s adoption across Africa in particular is growing rapidly, with key industries such as banking, retail, education, and healthcare, identified as initial beneficiaries of it potential. However, when it comes to Blockchain technology application, the media and entertainment sector is largely unexplored, and we intend to dissect it extensively during the workshop.”

Other speakers announced for the event include Fisayo Fosudo, tech media entrepreneur; Nsikan Benjamin, a senior executive at Binance West Africa; and Tolulope Aderemi, partner at Nigerian law firm Perchstone & Graeys. They will be supported by Emmanuel Ebanehita from Binance Africa; Chris Ani, CEO, Digital Abundance Holdings Limited; and Ugochukwu Obi, also a partner at Perchstone & Graeys.