Blockchain expert develops platform to aid crypto investment

Senator Ihenyen, President, Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria, SIBAN, has developed a platform to educate people about various crypto assets, access crypto market data live and also get to see the latest developments in crypto so they make informed decisions when they decide to buy or invest in cryptocurrencies.

Ihenyen who is also the General Secretary of Blockchain Industry Coordinating Committee of Nigeria (BICCN) and the Secretary of Fintech Alliance Coordinating Team (FACT) informed that the platform Crypto Asset Buyer, CAB, is designed to alleviate ignorance and maximize the utilization of Crypto in Nigeria and as well as provide security guides to players in the Crypto world.

He said ” I had to come up with CAB seeing how it was difficult for millions of people to understand crypto and take advantage of it. It is a place you can learn crypto easily. We have also broken the crypto market into segments that will make you understand the crypto market better.

The platform also teaches how to keep yourself and your cryptocurrency secured from fraud and other things. With CAB, there are 4 simple ways we wish to help crypto asset buyers insulate themselves: Quality and accessible Crypto education, Reliable, no-hype crypto market data, Easy Navigation of crypto market segments and blockchain ecosystems and Awareness about the crypto industry, ” he concluded

The platform slated to be launched on September 7, 202, is made up of News sites, blogs, education, trading tools, among others.

CAB is inspired by the need to equip crypto asset buyers and investors with data and tools that can help them make more informed decisions. This was after the shockwaves the crypto market experienced due to certain factors at the time, including Elon Musk’s tweets about bitcoin energy consumption. Seeing the need for every crypto asset buyer—new or experienced—to insulate himself or herself from the volatility and uncertainties often associated with crypto assets, we built CAB.