Blanche Aigle Communications makes BusinessDay’s top 100 Fast-Growing SMEs in Nigeria

Blanche Aigle Communications, a fast-rising marketing communication and public relations agency has been recognised by BusinessDay as one of Nigeria’s 100 fast-growing SMEs.

The company was recognized amongst others during BusinessDay’s annual SME event themed ‘How SMEs can thrive in an age of Volatility’ held in Lagos recently.

Selected SMEs were drawn from various sectors and recognized based on their capacity to thrive in Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem despite the challenges. These businesses have also shown growth potential and impact within their spaces.

‘‘Our Company is proud to be named as one of the top SMEs in Nigeria,” said Nene Bejide, founder and lead strategist, Blanche Aigle Communications while commenting on the award.

“This recognition speaks to our commitment and resilience to providing efficient services to make an impact on businesses,” she said.

“We appreciate our team in ensuring we keep to standard with our deliverables, and we dedicate the award to the various brands who perceive Blanche Aigle as a growth enabler,” she added.

The award acknowledges the impact Blanche Aigle Communications has made in the media, brand and public relations sector through its innovative solution.

The criteria used in selecting the 100 SMEs include but are not limited to, growth, profitability, the structure of the business, and potential for growth among others.

Speaking during one of the panel sessions at the award, Bejide emphasized the importance of SMEs taking advantage of consumer data to improve communications.

This, she stated, will create a base for business owners to track inefficiencies in customer relationships in a bid to improve services rendered by understanding customers’ preferences.