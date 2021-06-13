BLAM 5th conference set to hold memorial edition, unveils new book, ‘Bloom’

Blooming Amazons Ministry (BLAM), an initiative that seeks to improve the quality of life of women through knowledge impartation and spiritual nourishment, is set to hold its annual international conference on Saturday, June 19, at Dyscovery Place, Gudu, Abuja.

Tolulope Tunde-Ajiboye, founder and convener of the conference, said the memorial edition is in honour of her mother, Very Revd Iyaode Soyege who died on June 30, 2020.

According to Tunde-Ajiboye, “This year’s edition is tagged, ‘The Father’s Love’, which reminds us that regardless of the calamity life brings our way, we are assured God loves us. We are also convinced of His love for us as well regardless of what the enemy meant for evil.”

Speakers expected at the event are Founder of Eirene Sisterhood, Pastor Adeola Ajani who is a trained medical doctor, family life counsellor and full-time minister of the gospel; Convener, Women of Destiny Conferences, Joy Obiageli Aderele, and worship Minister, Gospel teacher, Martha Gordon-Osagiede, convener, Lady of Love Initiative.

The conference, which doubles as the launch of the convener’s new book, ‘Bloom’ – Thriving through Adversity- is focused on sending God’s message of love to those who have had it rough, especially at a time like this when the country is witnessing security challenges.

“I have discovered time and again, that routes to progress often have detours. There is never a straight path and our advancement includes out-of-the-way breakdowns and unplanned pit stops that seemingly have nothing to do with our plans and purpose. We steadily travel down life’s highway towards our future until we have an unscheduled stop that threatens to destroy everything we have accomplished so far,” Tunde-Ajiboye said.

The convener noted that the conferences are targeted at women particularly between the ages of 22 and 40 with the aim of challenging them to live up their full potential and contribute their quota to transforming their society and the world at large, discussing practical issues that might not be talked about in typical religious settings.

“This is also an avenue for networking for those we believe are the next generation of ‘Culture Shapers’ in our nation. Over the last three years, we have hosted notable speakers including Chairman, First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, Laurie Idahosa and Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi and have reached over 5000 women through our conferences.

“The conference, however, is focused on having older women who are fulfilling purpose and have attained a level of success and significance, share their life stories and lessons in order to inspire the younger women to become all they were created to be, regardless of their current circumstances,” Tunde-Ajiboye said.