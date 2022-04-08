Blackout worsens as national grid collapses again

Nigeria’s power grid suffered another system collapse on Friday, the first this month and the third in 24 days, worsening blackout in Lagos and some other parts of the country.

The collapse was confirmed by Kaduna Electric Plc, one of the electricity companies in the country.

It said in a statement on Facebook: “The management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform you that the current outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to a collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 18:29 pm this evening.

“Normal power supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is restored. We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences.”

The national grid collapsed twice last month amid petrol scarcity, adding to the economic woes facing Nigerians.