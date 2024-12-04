Bishop Kukah: Tax reform bills could end elites’ financial recklessness

Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese

Bishop Mathew Kukah, founder of The Kukah Centre, has expressed optimism that the tax reform bills proposed by the Bola Tinubu administration could address financial mismanagement by Nigeria’s elites and lead to the country’s development.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Tuesday, Kukah emphasised the need for effective communication and strategic engagement to ensure the success of ongoing reforms.

“Any form of reform at all must get this thoroughly dysfunctional country working again,” he said. “I am excited because hopefully, we can take the time to listen to the conversation about how to avoid and end this financial recklessness, and the irony of Nigerians living by the seaside and washing their faces with saliva.”

Kukah criticised the elite for their role in mismanaging the country’s abundant resources. He described the reforms as an opportunity to address Nigeria’s long standing economic inefficiencies.

“The reforms should end the narrative of Nigerians living in a country that is so richly endowed but are spectators to the rascality and irresponsibility of the elites who continue to mismanage our resources. So I’m hopeful that this is the beginning of a very long journey of fiscal management and efficiency that can lead to the growth and development of the kind of country that we envision,” Kukah stated.

When asked to assess the Tinubu administration, Kukah noted that while the government appears to have good intentions, its lack of effective communication strategies has hindered public trust.

“This government must respond urgently to the issues of the day. They are issues of massive impoverishment in Nigeria. You can see the frustration on the faces of people—husbands, wives, and children.

“I am convinced that this government has lofty ideas, but there is a total absence of a constructive strategy of engagement. The Nigerian government needs to convince Nigerians that there is light at the end of the tunnel and encourage them to be a little patient,” he said.

Kukah advised government spokespersons to focus on clear and constructive communication rather than engaging in confrontations with critics. He also urged the administration to provide timelines and updates on reforms, such as the revitalisation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Bishop Kukah cautioned the government against shifting blame for the country’s current economic challenges, urging leaders to focus on solutions instead.

“By now, Nigerians are tired of hearing the government saying, ‘we didn’t think things were this bad.’ They must have had an idea of what was going on before contesting. People come into government to solve problems and not to compound them. And you must have round pegs in round holes.

“Government must not take the loyalty of people for granted. Winning elections isn’t about getting into power and then waiting to win another one,” he added.

Since their introduction, the tax reform bills have sparked widespread debate, with critics accusing the government of targeting specific regions, particularly in the North, and overburdening Nigerians.

Share