Biotech stakeholders advocate for mandatory GMO labeling

As part of efforts to enhance consumer awareness and ensure informed decision-making, agricultural biotechnology stakeholders have called for the mandatory labeling of food products containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Nigeria.

They made the call at a one-day strategic communication training for influencers and reporters on biosafety and biotechnology regulation, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event was organised by the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Abraham Isa, a Nigerian research scientist and the national public relations officer of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB), emphasised the importance of transparent labeling to empower consumers and align with global standards.

He addressed concerns about the transparency of GMO labeling in Nigeria, affirming that all approved genetically modified crops in the country are clearly labeled, with detailed information on the transgenes and modifications involved.

“Consumers should have access to comprehensive information about the products they choose, whether they are genetically modified or organic,” Isa stated.

“Our goal is straightforward: to ensure the safest possible products for consumers. Given the ongoing debate around GMOs, this is an opportunity to deepen the dialogue and clarify the issues.”

Agnes Asagbra, director-general of NBMA, stated the agency’s commitment to minimising risks to human health, animals, and the environment through the application of modern biotechnology. She said the agency was dedicated to transparency in its communication, and no unsafe food would be allowed into the market without proper certification.

Echoing Isa’s sentiments, Asagbra stressed, “Consumers deserve full disclosure about the choices they make. At the very least, there should be clear labeling to ensure informed decisions.”

Chris Bielecki of the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, praised Nigeria’s leadership in biotechnology across the continent.

He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting Nigeria in achieving its biotechnology and biosafety objectives, stating, “The USDA is focused on promoting agricultural trade between Nigeria and the U.S., as well as supporting the development of Nigeria’s domestic agricultural systems.”

Bielecki expressed confidence that the training would create a network of well-informed journalists and influencers who would contribute to the international dialogue on biosafety and modern biotechnology.

The training, hosted by NBMA in partnership with the USDA, sought to enhance the understanding of biosafety and biotechnology regulation among key stakeholders, reinforcing the need for accurate and responsible communication in the field.