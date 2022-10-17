Biodun Stephen, Omawumi Ogbe, Motolani Alake among speakers for 2022 Lagos Creative Enterprise Week

The 2022 edition of the Lagos Creative Enterprise Week (LCEW) kicks off from October 20 to 22 October at the Alumni Hall, Yaba College of Technology in Lagos.

Titled “Your Creative Enterprise: Ways to Bloom and Boom,” the LCEW will provide creatives with the know-how to adapt to their environments and bloom and boom despite harsh prevailing circumstances. The third edition since its inception, this year’s event would be full of creative exercises involving talks, seminars, masterclasses, and workshops.

“The dire economic situation in Nigeria calls for innovative ways to make a living,” said Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, coordinator of the Lagos Creative Enterprise Week.

Speaking on who should attend the 3-day event, Anyiam-Osigwe shared that the Lagos Creative Enterprise Week is for individuals and companies participating in different sectors of the creative economy. “We equally seek to connect with art students in tertiary institutions and senior secondary schools by engaging them to industry best practices from an early age with a “catch them young mindset,” he added.

Speakers from various industries will be present to explore relevant topics to benefit participants. Some of the stellar individuals and brands that will be facilitating events at this year’s edition are: Film director, writer and producer Biodun Stephen, who will speak on filmmaking; PR expert & Managing Partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe will speak on visibility for personal and corporate brands; Lawyer and managing editor at Pulse, Motolani Alake to speak on publishing hacks; Producer & Presenter at City 105.1 FM, Jide Benson will share on Broadcasting; Co-Founder and Head of Production at Limitless Studios Inc. Gbenga Ajetomobi will be facilitating a 3D animation class while payment service bank, 9PSB will lead a masterclass on how creatives can leverage digital payment services.