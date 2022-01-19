Bill to raise funds for Abuja aborigines scales 2nd reading

The House of Representatives has passed through the second reading a bill for an Act to Establish Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) Compensation, Resettlement and Welfare Board.

The move is aimed at raising funds to resettle all original inhabitants occupying developed areas within the territory and for further resettlement projects.

The proposed legislation which was read at plenary on Tuesday is sponsored by Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, member representing Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State.

It proposes the establishment of FCT Compensation, Resettlement and Welfare Board to proffer a lasting and permanent solution to the issues.

The board is to among others, source funds for continuous implementation and payment from both local and international bodies, grants for the compensation and resettlement.

In a lead debate, Gbefwi said over decades, development-induced displacement and resettlement have taken place in FCT, Abuja and to address the problems different policy strategies have been utilized, yet, they have not yielded any positive results.

He said the challenges inhibiting the effective implementation of the resettlement policy strategies in FCT include corruption, lack of funding, inadequate involvement of the indigenous people or community members in the implementation of resettlement policies among others.

Read also: Reps reintroduce electoral act amendment bill on Wednesday

“Generally, resettlement whether in the form of voluntary or involuntary always has its repercussion for the displaced persons and the organisation of government initiating the idea of resettlement, the group of people being compelled to pave way for development will unavoidably encounter a decrease in their standard of living.”

He said “the board will conceive, plan and implement, in accordance with set rules and regulations, projects and programmes of the FCT aborigines in the area of agriculture, education, scholarship, health and environment. Identify factors inhibiting the development of such areas and artist in the formulation and implementation of policies to ensure some and efficient management of resources.

“The board is to assist the department of compensation and resettlement to ensure that funds released for such projects are properly utilised and execute such other works and perform such other functions which in the opinion of the board, are required for the sustainable all-round development of the rural areas and its people,” he stated.