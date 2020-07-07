Bill to make single 4-year term for IGP passed in Senate

A bill to make single 4-year term for the office of the Inspector General of Police was passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill titled, “Police Act CAP P19 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2020” if finally assented, will foster decentralization of the police force.

The passage of the bill was sequel to consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs. It was presented in plenary by chairman of the committee, Senator Dauda Haliru Jika (Bauchi Central).

According to the report, the bill is specifically passed to ensure stability in the force.

It stated: “The national policing plan should be made with inputs from the Police Force Headquarters and all the various Police formations nationwide before the end of each financial year, setting out priorities, objectives, cost implications and expected outcomes of Policing for the next succeeding financial year in order to change budgeting from a top-down approach to a bottom-up approach,” it said.

Also, it recommended that the Police should “abide and enforce certain constitutional provisions, particularly fundamental rights of persons in Police custody under chapter 4 of the l999 constitution (as amended) and other international instruments on Human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory.”