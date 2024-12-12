Bill for compulsory counselling, training of convicts scales 2nd reading

A bill to amend the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, has successfully passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which mandates compulsory counseling and training for individuals convicted of corruption-related offenses, was sponsored by Rep. Kayode Akiolu (APC-Lagos State) during plenary on Wednesday.

Leading the debate, Akiolu explained that the bill sought to amend Section 67 of the principal Act, introducing new provisions that were not part of the original section.

“These additional provisions, found in subsections 2, 3, and 4 of the amendment bill, require judges and magistrates to not only impose imprisonment and/or fines on those convicted of corruption but also mandate a minimum four-week anti-corruption counseling and training.

“The counseling and training will be designed and delivered by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) and aims to address the psychological factors related to corrupt behaviour.”

Akiolu emphasised that the training would help reform convicts by addressing their corrupt tendencies and could even transform them into advocates for anti-corruption efforts.

He added that this approach aligned with the reformative aspect of the criminal justice system, which focused not just on punishment but also on rehabilitation.

“As per subsection 4, the bill allows magistrates and judges to order convicts to cover the cost of their counseling and training, preventing additional financial burdens on the government.”

Akiolu further argued that if the bill is passed into law, it would strengthen the country’s fight against corruption.

He urged the House to support the bill for the country’s benefit, given the widespread negative impact of corruption.

Following the debate, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, referred the bill to the relevant committee for further legislative consideration.

