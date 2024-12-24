​ Bill Clinton leaves hospital after getting treatment for the flu

Bill Clinton, American Politician and Attorney who served as the 42nd President of the United States

Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital Tuesday after being treated for the flu, according to an aide for the former president.

“He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received,” spokesman Angel Ureña said Tuesday in a post on X. “He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all.”

The former president, 78, was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon for testing and observation after he developed a fever. Ureña on Monday had said Clinton was in “good spirits.”

Clinton has experienced several serious health incidents since he left the presidency in January 2001, including a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004. More recently, Clinton was hospitalized for six days in 2021 after an infection. He tested positive for Covid-19 in 2022 with symptoms he described at the time as “mild.”

Earlier this year, Clinton was active on the campaign trail on behalf of President Joe Biden and then later Vice President Kamala Harriswhen she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket. Clinton spoke at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and visited key swing states to stump for Harris.

Share