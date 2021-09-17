Biden signs executive order authorizing Ethiopia sanctions

Joe Biden, President of the United States has signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against those prolonging the conflict in war-torn northern Ethiopia.

Biden took the hard step as a measure to pressurize the parties involved in the crises to end the conflict in the eastern African country.

The department of treasury has been given the free hands to go after several targets, including those in the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments as well as in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), who continue to fuel the conflict instead of negotiating a cease-fire, according to a statement from the White House.

Conflict in the war town northern region of Ethiopia started in November 2020 when Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister ordered a military incursion into the Tigray province after accusing forces loyal to the TPLF of attacking a federal military base in the region to try and steal weapons.

Reports have that forces from neighboring Eritrea have crossed the border to back Abiy’s troops.

The fighting has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with more than 5 million people needing assistance and nearly one million facing famine.

According to the statement, these sanctions are not directed at the people of Ethiopia or Eritrea, but rather the individuals and entities perpetrating the violence and driving a humanitarian disaster.

Biden in his statement declared that the US will continue to work with its partners to address the basic needs of at-risk populations in Ethiopia and the greater Horn of Africa.

The government of Biden has expressed its support to the ongoing international efforts to promote a negotiated ceasefire and political resolution of the crisis, to ensure the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Ethiopia, and to promote unity, territorial integrity, and stability of the country.

“The United States is committed to helping Ethiopia address the ongoing challenges, building on the deep and historic ties between our two countries”, Biden stated.