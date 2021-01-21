Biden pledges to unite Americans

Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States of America (USA), has promised to unite Americans. Biden was sworn in by John Roberts, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, on the Biden’s family bible. Biden, 78, took the oath of office at the step of the Capitol.

The president was sworn in alongside his deputy, Kamala Harris, in a spectacular ceremony under tight security. Harris was sworn in by Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, member of the Supreme Court.

The ceremony was attended by past leaders of the USA, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and former first ladies, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

In his inaugural speech, Biden pledged to unite Americans and called on all Americans to come together and build the country.

“I will be a president for all Americans. And I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did. My whole soul is in this.

“Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation and I ask every American to join me in this cause. Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path,” he said.

“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope of renewal and resolve. Through a crucible for the ages America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause of democracy.

“The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded. Democracy is fragile, democracy is precious and at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said.

In the last few days, several world leaders have expressed optimism that unlike his predecessor, Biden’s administration would signal a new dawn in US politics. This is considering that the US relationship with several countries across the globe took a downturn under the outgoing administration of Donald Trump.

“I expect Biden to try and heal the country and bring them together; black or white. He should bring them back to the world as their democracy has taken a back sit under Trump. He knows Nigeria very well because he has been there, more than even Barack Obama,” said Ayo Kusamotu, a political analyst.

Kusamotu further noted that he expects an improvement in US Africa trade relationship and a reversal of discriminatory visa policies.