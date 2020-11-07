Biden defeats Trump to emerge US President-elect

Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump, to become the president-elect of the United States of America following a keenly contested race.

A last-minute clinching of the 20 Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania was particularly a game-changer in sealing the victory for the former vice president who presently has scored 284 Electoral College votes, 14 points over the required 270 votes.

Live monitoring of voting by the Associated Press, shows Biden with 284 electoral college votes, is still leading in Georgia and Nevada with 16 and 6 electoral college votes respectively.

In terms of popular votes, Joe Biden had secured 74.8 million votes, representing 50.6 percent of total votes cast, while Donald Trump had 70.5 million votes at the time of this report.