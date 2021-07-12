BHM founder Ayeni Adekunle to speak at New Mexico PRSA Programme

The founder and CEO of BlackHouse Media (BHM), Ayeni Adekunle, has been announced as one of the selected speakers for the second edition of the New Mexico PRSA (NMPRSA) New Pros Committee programme which takes place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 6:30 pm (WAT) via teleconferencing application, Zoom.

Ayeni will be speaking alongside Co-Owner of 2540 Group in New Mexico, US, Alexis Kerschner Tappan; and Manager of Community Relations for Vi, Florida, US, Pam Fultz, at the session titled ‘New Pros: Building Relationships with Reporters – How to Ensure You are Ready to Make the Perfect Pitch’.

Organized by the NMPRSA, the session will see the speakers provide tips and insights on making the perfect pitch to the media.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ayeni said, “Journalists are one of the most important stakeholders for public relations professionals, so I’m excited by the opportunity to share some of what we do at BHM in building relationships, and making sure our storytelling strategies add value to not just our clients, but to the media as well. Apart from the work our consultants and advisers do round the clock, we’re investing in press office, networking, pitching, and analytics technologies, through our PR tech company Plaqad, in order to make sure there’s democracy, and demonstrated value across the entire chain.”

Ayeni was a journalist and columnist for more than 10 years, before founding BHM in 2006. He has had bylines in The Africa Report, THISDAY, The Scotsman, The Punch, Encomium, and Guardian Nigeria. And he is the founder of several new media platforms, including Nigerian Entertainment Today, and Neusroom.

‘‘I worked in the newsroom for many years, dealt with many agencies and PRCs, and developed an interest in PR from that environment. That experience continues to count, as we work with partners, and clients in navigating the media space in many markets around the world.’’

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the United States’ leading professional organization serving the communications community; with nearly 30,000 members. The New Mexico Chapter of the organization formed in 1958 is one of the 110 Chapters within the society. For more than 70 years, PRSA has provided members with a wealth of innovative professional development programs, lifelong learning opportunities and leading-edge resources to enhance their knowledge at every stage of their career.

NMPRSA New Pros Committee Chair, Lucas Baca said; “The NMPRSA New Pros committee could not be more excited to have Ayeni as one of our panelists for this programme. We know he will provide invaluable insight and give our audience a unique perspective on how media relations are conducted in another part of the world.”

The virtual session costs $10 for non-members of NMPRSA and is free of charge to members and students. For more information, visit the NMPRSA website.