BHM congratulates ex-minister, Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi, at 80

BlackHouse Media (BHM), one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and communications consultancies, has congratulated the chairman of MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi who is also an accomplished pharmacist and lawyer, on the celebration of his 80th birthday.

A former minister of Health and Social Services, Adeluyi-Adelusi is a man with vast interests. He studied Pharmacy at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and graduated in 1965. While at the University, he served as the Vice-President for International Affairs of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) in 1964 and was elected by the student organisations worldwide as the Secretary-General of the International Students Conference (ISC) in Leiden, Holland. He proceeded to study Law at the University of Lagos where he graduated in 1986 and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1987, after emerging as the best graduating student in the Nigerian Law School (NLS) class of 1987. Since then, he has provided free legal aid services to prisoners and the underprivileged in society.

In 1969, he joined the Rotary Club of Ikeja and served as the president of the club in 1977/78. He also became the first district Governor of Rotary District 911 (Nigeria) where he laid a solid foundation for the growth of Rotary across the country. It comes as no surprise that he is the current chairman of the board of the MTN Foundation which has invested over N22 billion in 510 communities across Nigeria since inception in 2005.

Congratulating the astute leader and philanthropist on the landmark occasion, founder and CEO, BHM Group, Ayeni Adekunle said: ‘’On behalf of my team, we are delighted to celebrate with Prince Julius, who has become a role model and an exemplary leader for many. I am especially proud of the great work he has done through the MTN Foundation, where he has championed causes including youth empowerment, anti-substance abuse, educational support and provision of healthcare facilities to improve maternal health. We wish him continued success and a memorable celebration’’.

In commemoration of the chairman’s birthday, the MTN Foundation has revamped a library in his alma mater – the Obafemi Awolowo University – and equipped it with digital learning materials. The virtual handover ceremony took place on Thursday, July 30, 2020.