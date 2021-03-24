Beyondperception.io lends voice on how gender parity can impact global tech space

Beyondperception.io, a digital transformation agency has lent its voice to the all-important, gender parity and women inclusion movement through its recently concluded “Tech, Her and the Future Webinar”.

In commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, the brand hosted a conversation with female professionals across different industries.

The discourse was majorly focused on highlighting the invaluable contributions of women to society and the economy, and charting the path towards achieving gender parity in the tech space and in society at large.

Sharing valuable insights at the webinar alongside the chief host, Gloria Olufeko, presenter at Africa Tech Radio and co-host Ebun Amusan, head of strategy at Beyondperception.io was; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Development, Partnership, and Economic Planning, Ayisat Olabimpe Agbaje; Brand Campaign Manager, Tecno, Infinix and Itel West Africa, Seun Badmus; and Lagos Housewife, Rayo Ahenmokhai.

Gloria Olufeko noted that research has proven that there is a direct correlation between gender parity and economic growth and general development.

“As we strive towards achieving gender parity, there’s the need for proper education on the different layers of the subject. Appropriate sensitization on gender parity will go a long way in positively influencing both men and women to act thoughtfully towards achieving it. This stresses the importance of holding events like this at frequent intervals,” Olufeko stated.

Also speaking during the event, Brand Campaign Manager, Tecno, Infinix and Itel West Africa, Seun Badmus pointed out that there is a lot of room for female professionals in tech.

Badmus however noted that social constructs have been a major limitation on the participation of women in the field.

“As at 2020, the total female labour-force participation rate stood at 61 percent. Yet, women account for only 30percent of professionals in tech and only 5 percent of these women seat as head of tech companies,” she said.

Badmus added that there’s a glass ceiling preventing women from advancing their career in the field. Hence, women who intend to climb all the way up the ladder usually have to do twice as much to prove themselves worthy. In most cases, the voices and contributions of women in tech are usually under-appreciated. However, all of this is gradually changing as women continue to show competence.

In conclusion, she said, “Women should not be denied of roles that they aspire for as long as they are competent and meet the requirements for such roles without any doubt.”

Supporting her submission, other presenters also added that women should be allowed to make valuable contributions to society however they deem fit. Culture and social constructs should no longer be barriers to women who are highly aspirational and hardworking to the same measure.