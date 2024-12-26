Better days ahead in 2025, Ganduje assures Nigerians

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, assuring citizens that the country will witness better days by 2025.

In his Christmas message to the Christian faithful, signed by Edwin Olofu, his chief press secretary, and released in Abuja on Wednesday, Ganduje highlighted the progress made through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms. He affirmed that the positive effects of these policies would become more evident in the coming year.

“By next year’s Christmas, the economy would have stabilised and improved,” Ganduje predicted, emphasising the government’s commitment to policies that drive sustainable growth, security, and improved welfare for all citizens.

In his message, Ganduje extended his felicitations to Christians across the country, encouraging them to reflect on the values of love, peace, and unity exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“It is a time for reflection, thanksgiving, and fostering bonds of harmony that strengthen our collective resolve to build a prosperous and united nation,” he stated.

He further urged all Nigerians, regardless of faith or background, to embrace togetherness and mutual respect as vital components of national cohesion.

The APC chairman reassured Nigerians of the party’s dedication to addressing the nation’s challenges. He called for patience with President Tinubu’s administration, noting that the benefits of its economic reforms are already taking shape.

“By next year’s Christmas, the economy would have stabilised and improved. The government’s efforts in securing the country are yielding results, as cases of banditry and kidnapping have significantly reduced,” Ganduje reiterated.

He also emphasised the importance of generosity and care for the less privileged, particularly during this season of giving.

Ganduje concluded his message by urging Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the country’s peace, stability, and prosperity. He called on citizens to support leaders at all levels of government as they navigate Nigeria’s developmental journey.

