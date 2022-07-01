BetKing partners DStv to free packages to agents

In line with its commitment to further provide value for agents, BetKing Nigeria, has partnered with DStv to provide new agents who sign up to the network with free DStv equipment in addition to the welcome package provided to agents.

This expanded offer is designed to support new agent businesses who register to join the BetKing network from the 22nd of June 2022.

The free DStv equipment (dish and decoder) includes a free one-month subscription to give agents access to explore any exciting DSTV channels of their choice, as this helps to boost engagement and entertainment in their shops.

“We are delighted about this partnership with DStv as we are determined to continue creating additional value for our Kings (customers) and our network of Kingmakers (agents). For us as Betking, this partnership and initiative are one of many to come, as we seek to improve customers’ experiences and empower our network of dedicated and loyal agents,” Adim Isiakpona, the chief operating officer of KingMakers Nigeria stated while speaking on the essence of the partnership.

According to Isiakpona, the initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts and commitment to grow and empower the agent network and businesses. Like the 100 BK Shop giveaway which is aimed at incentivising 100 long-standing cashiers and agents with fully furnished shops to help them upscale their businesses.

“While the ‘100 BK Shop initiative is focused on long serving and loyal agents, the DStv program aims to support new agents in reducing setup cost as they join the network. We are always working and open to engaging in like-minded partnerships that provide value for all stakeholders.” Isiakpona stated.

Abayomi Famakinwa, the head of DStv Business, stated that the BetKing’s partnership is to strengthen the ‘BetKing Cares’ mantra which is to positively impact the communities they operate within, and beyond.

“We are excited about the partnership with BetKing as it aligns with our job creation initiative, where we employ and empower agents across the value chain. This also directly benefits our customers because it increases access to products and services from both organisations, with the convenience of both in one location,” Famakinwa stated.