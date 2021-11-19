Betacar drives e-commerce innovation with automobile platform

Betacar, a leading e-commerce retailer of quality-certified used cars is driving e-commerce innovation in Africa’s automotive space through its platform – betacar.ng.

Betacar.ng platform utilizes innovative technology and a digital-led approach that is similar to the likes of Carvana, Vroom, and other top Auto e-commerce marketplaces in the USA and Europe.

This has resonated very well with its teeming customers amidst steadily growing sales numbers.

The tech platform has set priority in ensuring that users always find quality certified cars at the best prices from the comfort of their digital gadgets anywhere they are.

Speaking recently at the company’s “Season of Smiles” Deals event, Lou Odunuga, founder and CEO of Betacar, stated that the start-up would continue its track record of raising the bar in the Nigerian automotive industry using technology, quality leadership, and superior customer experience to delight car buyers and significantly increase market share.

Similarly, Itua Okhihie, head of operations, Betacar said, “Our omnichannel strategy provides a seamless hybrid platform where customers can begin and complete their car buying journey online on Betacar.ng or can transition to the offline store showroom located in Lekki-Lagos to test drive and complete payment for their selected vehicles – either paying outright or with a Car Financing option.”

“The customer is always at the center of all innovations we develop. Our goal is to become the most preferred destination for quality used cars” he added.

Since its launch, it has been solving vehicle quality and reliability challenges for consumers over the last two years.

Betacar is frequently described as the “CarMax for Africa.”

The company is likened to the #1 USA used car retailer, due to its huge focus on quality by providing used vehicles certified with warranty, which is unequaled in the local market.

Currently, Betacar is fueling cars for a month free for customers who buy a car during the ongoing ‘Season of Smiles Deals’ period in addition to other freebies such as vehicle registration and car accessories.

It runs till January 2022. Nigerians can start shopping on www.betacar.ng to access quality Used cars for sale.

The platform lists a range of cars at different budgets, making it the ideal option for every buyer.