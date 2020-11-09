Benue State accesses over N4.1bn from UBEC, opens bids for contracts

Benue State Government has accessed another N4.1 Billion through the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC/ Benue State Government Intervention Funds to improve quality of Basic Education in the State.

Commissioner for Education, Dennis Ityavyar announced this in Makurdi during the bids opening ceremony for the utilization of 4th quarter 2018 – 4th quarter 2019 matching grant.

Ityavyar who was represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Saawuan Tarnongo said apart from the collaborative efforts with UBEC, Benue State Government on its own has committed huge resources for infrastructure and development of Basic Education.

In his remark, Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Joseph Utse represented by Permanent Member 1 at the Board, Mike Kusah said already work plans have been developed and approved for massive construction of classroom blocks, renovation and rehabilitation of dilapidated school buildings, drilling of boreholes to improve water supply among others.

Utse stated that the huge investment through the collaborative efforts of the Federal and State Governments was aimed at providing unfiltered access to quality basic education to all children of school age adding that merit capability and quality shall be the yardstick for selecting and award of the contracts.