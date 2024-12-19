Benue sets up situation room to beef up security for IDPs, farmers

In a bid to strengthen the security of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and ensure public safety across Benue State, the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) is set to establish a multi-agency situation room to boost security architecture of the State.

The facility, located at the Father Alia Conference Hall in BSEMA Headquarters, according to an official statement, will serve as a 24-hour information and response centre for emergencies.

The initiative, which is aimed at enhancing the security of displaced population and ensuring timely responses to both man-made and natural disasters across the State, will

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, James Iorpuu, Executive Secretary of BSEMA, emphasised the importance of adopting innovative, technology-driven solutions to tackle the challenges faced by IDPs, the host communities, and the citizens of Benue State.

“These challenges demand innovative, technology-driven solutions that will strengthen our capacity to respond effectively and efficiently to emergencies,” Sir Iorpuu stated. “This partnership is timely as it seeks to integrate advanced digital tools into our operations, enabling us to better serve the people of Benue State”, he said..

He described the signing of the MoU as a landmark moment in emergency management and humanitarian response in the State, adding that the initiative aligned with international standards, and would position Benue State as a model for other States in Nigeria.

The BSEMA boss also expressed gratitude to Governor Hyacinth Alia for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, just as he commended the Managing Director of Benue Digital Infrastructure Company PLC and the Director General of the Bureau of Homeland Security for their collaboration and support.

