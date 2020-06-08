Benue Governor, Ortom buries undergraduate younger sister

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday committed the remains of his younger sister, Late Miss Doose Happiness Ortom to mother earth at Tse-Ortom Adorogo, Mbabegha, Nzorov Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area.

Doose, a student of Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev, died on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020 at the age of 22 after a brief illness.

In a funeral oration, Governor Ortom, accompanied by his wife, Eunice Ortom (Dr) described the loss as painful, saying as the last daughter of his father, the deceased was loved by all family members and would be greatly missed.

He stated that death is inevitable and urged the living to accept and serve God faithfully in order to prepare themselves for eternal life after death.

The Governor acknowledged the show of love for the family in their moment of grief, pointing out that it was a fulfilment of the biblical injunction that says “mourn with those who mourn and rejoice with those who rejoice.”

Deputy Governor of the state, Benson Abounu, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aondover Kakaan, SSG, Anthony Ijohor (Prof) as well as Commissioners, Special Advisers and other top government functionaries were among sympathisers at the burial.