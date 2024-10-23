Benue expands business with bread, polythene production lines

…to create 500 jobs

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) has expanded its production lines with bread and polythene production as it intends to create over 500 direct and indirect jobs through manufacturing and sales activities.

Raymond Asemakaha, Managing Director, Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, who conducted members of the Benue State Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, round the ongoing works at the polythene production line, underscored the significance of the new polythene factory, the first of its kind in North Central Nigeria.

He stated that the facility has the potential to significantly lower costs associated with sourcing packaging materials from Lagos,

stressing that not only would the factory serve Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, but it would also benefit other water production companies in the State and surrounding areas, enhancing local production capabilities.

At the bakery expansion project, Asemakaha explained that the company would increase its bread production capacity in response to soaring demand, assuring the public that production would commence shortly and even extend to some Local Government Areas in the State, just as he emphasised that BIPC’s commitment to meeting customer needs.

Highlighting the broader impact of these initiatives, Asemakaha,

noted that the company would be contributing to an industrial revolution aimed at retaining cash flow and also addressing high unemployment rates in the State.

According to Asemakaha, the bakery expansion alone is expected to create over 300 direct and indirect jobs for the people of Benue State.

The Managing Director however extended his gratitude to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State for his unwavering support that was instrumental in the realisation of BIPC’s projects and objectives, saying the BIPC would continue to invest in various industries that would foster economic growth and offer sustainable employment opportunities for residents of Benue State.

